Iconic museum on wheels inside historic trams of Kolkata inaugurated on 75th Independence Day

West Bengal Transport and Housing Minister Firhad Hakim inaugurated an iconic museum on wheels inside the historic trams of Kolkata on the 75th Independence Day. The minister said that Kolkata is getting the world's first museum on a tram, a dedicated peace museum that symbolizes how people's solidarity survived the freedom struggle, partition and the events of 1947.

The Museum on wheels has been created by the Arts and Cultural Heritage Trust in collaboration with the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC). This Museum on Wheels will be on display at Esplanade in the heart of Kolkata city from 15th August till December end, he added. The museum on wheels will move to other parts of the city from January 1, 2022, he said.

"Today we inaugurated an iconic Museum on Wheels inside the historic trams of Kolkata, commemorating the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. This museum on wheels has been created by the Arts & Cultural Heritage Trust along with WBTC and will be on display at Esplanade", Hakim tweeted. (ANI)

