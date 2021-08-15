'Sabka Saath...Sabka Prayas', 'Parishram aur Parakram': Key slogans from PM Modi's I-Day speech

From adding 'Sabka Prayas' to his trademark call of 'Sabka Saath...' to coining the phrase of 'chhota kisan bane desh ki shaan' to encourage small farmers, Prime Minster Narendra Modi used several catchy slogans in his Independence Day speech on Sunday.

He also underlined his faith in the youth of the country, and said, ''This is a 'can do generation' and it can achieve every goal.'' During his nearly 90-minute speech, the prime minister, who wore a traditional kurta and a churidar complemented by a blue jacket and a red-patterned saffron headgear, stressed heavily on every citizen to come together to achieve the goals of the 'Naya Bharat' envisioned on the centenary of Independence.

Describing the next 25 year as ''amrit kaal'', a reference to deriving the best in every field, he said the nation cannot wait so long to attain these goals, making it imperative for everyone to make efforts for this.

''Yahi samay hai, sahi samay hai, Bharat ka anmol samay hai (This is the moment, it is the right moment, it is precious time for India),'' he said, reciting a poem at the end of his speech.

The wording of his poem, further went like: ''Asankhya bhujaon ki shakti hai, har taraf desh ki bhakti hai. Tum utho tiranga lehra do, Bharat ka Bhagya fehra do... (Power of countless arms it is, everywhere wave of patriotism is. Rise and hoist the flag, wave the fate of India)''.

Charting the roadmap for the next 25 years, he said the country has to change and citizens too will have to change in conjunction.

''To achieve our goals, we need 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas', and also Sabka Prayas (everyone's effort). This is important to accomplish it,'' Modi said.

The prime minster invoked his oft-quoted slogan of 'Sankalp se Siddhi Tak', saying on the threshold of the 75th year of India's Independence, ''we have to set our vision for the next 25 years.'' ''The resolves can be realised if we attain heights of hard labour and valour ('Parishram aur Parakram ki Parakashtha'),'' he said.

Emphasising that scientific advancements have to be coupled with agriculture to ensure its advancement, Modi asserted that the government's vision is taking into account the condition of the small farmers who own less than 2 ha of land and account for 80 per cent of the total farmers.

Modi cited various schemes of the government, including direct benefit transfer, to assert that his government has prioritised the interest of small farmers, and gave a new slogan, 'chhota kisan bane desh ki shaan (small farmers should become India's pride)'.

In his eighth consecutive address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 75th Independence Day, Modi called for making the next 25 years glorious for India with ''new thresholds, aspirations and dreams'' in the run-up to the centenary of its independence from the British colonial rule.

This will lead to an India which will have every modern infrastructure of the world, and where there will be no divide between a city and a village, he said.

