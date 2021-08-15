Left Menu

Farmers take out 'Tiranga Yatras' in Punjab, Haryana

They put up the national flag on their tractors and other vehicles and marched on roads at many places, including Haryanas Jind and Sirsa besides Punjabs Barnala and Bathinda, said farmers.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-08-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 20:21 IST
Farmers take out 'Tiranga Yatras' in Punjab, Haryana
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Farmers protesting the Centre's farm laws on Sunday took out ''Tiranga Yatra'' at several places in Haryana and Punjab on Independence Day. Scores of farmers, including women, took part in the yatra, demanding the repeal of the three laws. They put up the national flag on their tractors and other vehicles and marched on roads at many places, including Haryana's Jind and Sirsa besides Punjab's Barnala and Bathinda, said farmers. In Jind's Uchana, women led the protest and hoisted the national flag at the local mandi. Protesting farmers said they will continue to hold protests till their demand is not accepted by the Centre. Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan said they observed ''Kisan-Mazdoor Mukti Sangharsh Divas'' at 40 places in Punjab. He said they observed a two-minute silence in the memory of the farmers who lost their lives during the struggle against the ''black laws''. He slammed the Centre for not withdrawing the farm laws, claiming that it would adversely affect the farming community. Farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Delhi's borders in protest against the three laws since late November. However, the government has maintained that the laws are pro-farmer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
2
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021