Farmers take out 'Tiranga Yatras' in Punjab, Haryana

Farmers protesting the Centre's farm laws on Sunday took out ''Tiranga Yatra'' at several places in Haryana and Punjab on Independence Day. Scores of farmers, including women, took part in the yatra, demanding the repeal of the three laws. They put up the national flag on their tractors and other vehicles and marched on roads at many places, including Haryana's Jind and Sirsa besides Punjab's Barnala and Bathinda, said farmers. In Jind's Uchana, women led the protest and hoisted the national flag at the local mandi. Protesting farmers said they will continue to hold protests till their demand is not accepted by the Centre. Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan said they observed ''Kisan-Mazdoor Mukti Sangharsh Divas'' at 40 places in Punjab. He said they observed a two-minute silence in the memory of the farmers who lost their lives during the struggle against the ''black laws''. He slammed the Centre for not withdrawing the farm laws, claiming that it would adversely affect the farming community. Farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Delhi's borders in protest against the three laws since late November. However, the government has maintained that the laws are pro-farmer.

