Amrit sports adoption program to be implemented to encourage sportspersons, says K'taka CM on I-Day

As the country is celebrating 75th Independence Day, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai greeted the citizens on the occasion and said the state government aims to implement Amrit Sports Adoption Program for encouraging sportspersons. Speaking at the Manekshaw Parade ground in Bengaluru today, the Chief Minister said, "'Amrit sports adoption program will be implemented to encourage and train 75 talented sportspersons from the state, who have the potential to win medals in the upcoming Paris Olympics."

This news pours in as Golfer Aditi Ashok, representing India (who belongs to Karnataka) finished fourth in the recently held Tokyo Olympics. Also, on 15 July, Bommai had said, "We are proud of Srihari Nataraj (Swimming), Fouaad Mirza (Equestrian) and Aditi Ashok (Golf) from Karnataka, who are representing India at the Olympics." Notably, all these three sportspersons belong to Karnataka. Deputy Commissioner Manjunath, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta and Police Commissioner Kamal Pant were present at the Independence Day celebrations held in the state. As part of the anniversary of India's Independence, the Cycle Jatha was driven to the Fit India Run model near the Kengal Hanumanthaiah statue of the National Seva Cell.

The Chief Minister hoisted the flag at the event and said, "Happy 75th Independence Day to all Indians. I give my sincere salutations to all freedom fighters who fought for an independent India." Earlier, on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the National Flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi.

The Prime Minister had launched 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' from Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad in Gujarat in March 2021 to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence. The celebrations will continue till August 15, 2023. (ANI)

