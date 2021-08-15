Independence Day: BSF DG flags off 'Freedom Cyclothon 2021' from J-K

To mark the 75th Anniversary of Independence Day, Border Security Force (BSF) Director General SS Deswal flagged off 'Freedom Cyclothon 2021' from the RS Pura area in Jammu and Kashmir that will end at Dandi in Gujarat. As per the official statement by the BSF, it informed, "Around 100 Cyclists from all BSF units are participating in the Cyclothon. The 49-day Cyolothon started today from RS Pura and will end on October 2 in Dandi, Gujarat."

The Cyclists will cover four States/Union Territories namely Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat. The mission of the Cyclothon is to spread the message of New India Fit India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat and Clean Village Green Village. The cyclists will cover a distance of 1993 kilometres.

Advertisement

Earlier today, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha wished on Independence Day and tweeted, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen on the 75th Independence Day.#IndiaIndependenceDay." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)