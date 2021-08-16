Lebanon's Nasrallah says he will begin importing fuel from Iran

The leader of Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah said on Sunday he would begin to import gasoline and diesel from Iran.

Lebanon is experiencing a severe fuel shortage that has caused long lines at petrol stations and extended blackouts. Hospitals, bakeries, and other essential facilities have said that dwindling stocks will cause them to shut down.

