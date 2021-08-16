Saudi diplomatic mission in Kabul evacuated - SPA
Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 16-08-2021 01:10 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 01:00 IST
- Afghanistan
Saudi Arabia has evacuated all members of its diplomatic mission in Kabul, as the Taliban insurgents entered the Afghan capital on Sunday, state news agency SPA said.
"All members of the Kingdom's embassy in the Afghan capital, Kabul, have been evacuated, and they have arrived home," it said.
