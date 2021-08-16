Left Menu

3-month-old raped by minor boy in UP's Etah

A three-month-old girl was allegedly raped by a 17-year-old boy in the Etah district of Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | Etah (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 16-08-2021 09:04 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 09:04 IST
3-month-old raped by minor boy in UP's Etah
Etah ASP OP Singh. Image Credit: ANI
A three-month-old girl was allegedly raped by a 17-year-old boy in the Etah district of Uttar Pradesh. When the mother heard the cry of the baby, she rushed to her and found that the girl was bleeding from her private parts.

The girl was rushed to the district hospital for treatment, from where the doctors have referred her to the higher Center for better treatment, where she is still undergoing treatment. On the complaint of the family members, the Bagwala police has registered a case against the accused. The accused is on the run. Police have commissioned four teams to apprehend him.

Etah Superintendents of police (SSP) Udayshankar Singh said "After registering an FIR against the accused on the complaint of the relatives, four teams have been formed to arrest the accused." "Accused is still absconding, four teams have been formed to arrest the accused," said Etah Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) OP Singh.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

