COVID-19: BMC allows opening of gardens, beaches, seafronts in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday allowed the opening of grounds, gardens, beaches, and seafronts from 6 am to 10 pm. The grounds, gardens, beaches, and seafronts will remain open on all days.

However, COVID-19 regulations like social distancing, use of masks will be compulsory. The BMC in its notification has warned that the actions will be taken if the COVID-19 protocols would not be followed.

Meanwhile, Mumbai local train services resumed for people who have taken both the doses of the Covid-19 vaccine from Sunday, after a gap of four months. Employees in essential services, and the Government, Semi-Government employees have been allowed to travel by local trains irrespective of Covid vaccination.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 4,797 fresh COVID cases and 130 COVID-related deaths, while 3,710 people recovered from the infection. There are 64,219 active cases of COVID-19 in the state including 3,096 cases in Mumbai.

