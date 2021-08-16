Left Menu

Himachal's Kinnaur landslide: 2 more bodies recovered, toll rises to 25

The death toll in the Kinnaur Nigulsari landslide further mounted to 25 with the recovery of two more bodies during the ongoing search operation, Himachal Pradesh Disaster Management Authority informed on Monday.

ANI | Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 16-08-2021 11:05 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 11:05 IST
Himachal's Kinnaur landslide toll rises to 25. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
A massive landslide had hit Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district where a 30-seater Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus, a truck, and four cars were among the vehicles that came under the rubble on August 11. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in the landslide and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those who were killed and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the tragedy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

