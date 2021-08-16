Left Menu

Odisha records 868 new Covid cases in last 24 hours

Odisha on Monday recorded 868 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active case tally to 10,187, as per the state government.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 16-08-2021 11:06 IST
Odisha records 868 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha on Monday recorded 868 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active case tally to 10,187, as per the state government. 1,043 people recovered from the infection, while 66 succumbed to it during the same duration in the state.

As per the central government, India reported 32,937 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours. 35,909 people recovered and 417 deaths were reported within this duration. There are 3,81,947 active Covid cases in the country as of Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

