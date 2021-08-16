Left Menu

Schools reopen for classes 1-8 in Bihar from today

In view of decreasing Covid-19 cases across Bihar, students in the state returned to school on Monday after a hiatus of a year-and-half.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 16-08-2021 11:55 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 11:55 IST
Schools reopen for classes 1-8 in Bihar from today
Schools reopen for classes 1-8 in Bihar on Monday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In view of decreasing Covid-19 cases across Bihar, students in the state returned to school on Monday after a hiatus of a year-and-half. The schools in Bihar reopened for students of class 1st to 8th while adhering to Covid norms.

"We are taking care of all the Covid-19 guidelines. We have sanitized the classrooms and the classes will be held with 50 per cent attendance to maintain social distancing," said Subodh Kumar Suman, Assistant teacher in a government school in Bihar. He further stated that the school has arranged sanitisers for students and masks are compulsory for all.

Meanwhile, the students expressed happiness over this development. "I am happy to return to school. I couldn't study properly at home and felt bored. I can now study properly and also meet my friends," said Ulfat, a seventh-class student.

The schools in Bihar had been shut since early 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis. Earlier on August 7, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had announced the reopening of classes 9 to 12 along with colleges with 50 per cent capacity on his Twitter handle. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Australia's New South Wales reports 415 new COVID-19 cases, near-record high and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021