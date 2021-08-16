Russia will evacuate some embassy staff in Afghanistan - official
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-08-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 13:00 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia will evacuate some of its Afghanistan embassy's roughly 100 staff, Zamir Kabulov, President Vladimir Putin's special representative on Afghanistan, told the Ekho Moskvy radio station on Monday.
The official also said that Russia's ambassador in Afghanistan would meet with a Taliban representative on Tuesday and discuss security for its diplomatic mission there, the Interfax news agency reported.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin
- Interfax
- Afghanistan
- Russia
- Taliban
- Zamir Kabulov
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Taliban rockets hit Kandahar airport in Afghanistan, flights suspended
Taliban rockets hit Kandahar airport, clashes intensify in Afghanistan
Afghanistan: 4 civilians killed in mortar shelling by Taliban terrorists
US formulates 4 year plan to boost Afghanistan's air exports
Make arrangements to keep Afghan refugees inside Afghanistan: Pak NSA to int'l community