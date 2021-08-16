Russia will not rush on question of recognition for new Afghan authorities - RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-08-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 13:15 IST
Russia will not rush with the question of recognising or not recognising the new authorities in Afghanistan, RIA news agency cited Zamir Kabulov, President Vladimir Putin's special representative on Afghanistan as saying on Monday.
In comments on Ekho Moskvy radio station, the official said that Moscow would watch the action of the new authorities closely and will then make a decision.
