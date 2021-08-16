MP: Night safari launched in Indore's Ralamandal Sanctuary

The Madhya Pradesh forest department has started a night safari facility in the reserve area of Ralamandal Sanctuary in Indore in order to turn it into a major spot for wildlife tourism.

Speaking after launching the night safari on Sunday, state water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat said the facility would prove to be a major attraction among tourists.

''Ralamandal is being developed as a major wildlife tourist destination and night safari will prove be a big attraction,” he said.

Ralamandal is home to leopards, fox, hyena, blue-bull, black buck and spotted deer etc, officials said.

