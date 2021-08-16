Left Menu

Schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh from today with COVID-19 guidelines

Schools in Andhra Pradesh reopen for the current academic year on Monday following all the COVID-19 guidelines.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 16-08-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 14:21 IST
Visuals from KBC Zilla Parishat High School, Vijayawada. Image Credit: ANI
Schools in Andhra Pradesh reopen for the current academic year on Monday following all the COVID-19 guidelines. Every year usually schools open on June 12, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is delayed this year. Though online classes were started, regular classes are being started from today. The schools are can schedule the classes according to the COVID restrictions.

As per rules, each section should have a maximum of 20 students only. Accordingly, schools are planning to hold classes in a number of sections. Like, KBC Zilla Parishat High School, Vijayawada has started classes for 10th and 7th today and will start classes for 9th and 8th classes from tomorrow.

"Classes to begin in a phased manner with necessary COVID-19 precautions. Online classes will continue. Almost 40-50 per cent of students have attended the school today. Students are screened at the entrance as well as during recess we are taking care of maintaining social distancing among the students," said Physics teacher B Raghava Rao. He further said that from today students are getting school kits under the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka scheme. The kit includes three uniform sets, textbooks, workbooks, notebooks, an English Telugu dictionary, shoes, socks, etc.

Sai Surya Teja, a class 10th student said he is very excited after coming back to school. Andhra Pradesh on Sunday recorded 1,506 fresh COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths, the state health bulletin showed. The state's cumulative COVID-19 tally now stands at 19,93,697, the total recoveries rose to 19,62,185, and the death toll to 13,647. (ANI)

