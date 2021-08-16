Left Menu

Indian Men's Olympics Hockey team presents autographed hockey to PM Modi

The Indian Men's Hockey team, that went to the Olympics, on Monday presented an autographed hockey to Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he hosted the Indian athletes at his residence today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 14:52 IST
Indian Men's Olympics Hockey team presents autographed hockey to PM Modi
Indian Men's Hockey team presents an autographed hockey to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Men's Hockey team, that went to the Olympics, on Monday presented an autographed hockey to Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he hosted the Indian athletes at his residence today. The men's hockey team had won a medal after 41 years at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics.

The Indian Tokyo Olympics contingent on Monday went to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have breakfast with him. Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, India's first-ever Gold Medallist in track and field, badminton player PV Sindhu were also present. PM Modi fulfilled his promise and had ice cream with Sindhu.

The Prime Minister also interacted with the Indian wrestling team that went to the Olympics. PM Modi in his Independence Day speech on Sunday applauded the Indian Olympic athletes and said the country was proud of them for bringing glory to the nation and that their feat has inspired future generations.

India recorded its best-ever medal haul at the recently concluded Olympics by bagging a total of seven medals - one Gold, two silver, and four bronze. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be interacting with the Indian para-athlete contingent for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Tuesday at 11 am through video conferencing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Australia's New South Wales reports 415 new COVID-19 cases, near-record high and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021