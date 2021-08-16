FC Barca president says 17 investors are interested in studios business
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 16-08-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 16:40 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Some 17 investors are interested in FC Barcelona's studios business, which groups together the club's audiovisual businesses and serves as a hub for events, President Joan Laporta told reporters on Monday.
"With Barca Studios there's an important potential for growth," Laporta said at a news conference, without giving a potential valuation.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joan Laporta
- Laporta
Advertisement