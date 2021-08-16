Left Menu

FC Barca president says 17 investors are interested in studios business

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 16-08-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 16:40 IST
FC Barca president says 17 investors are interested in studios business
Some 17 investors are interested in FC Barcelona's studios business, which groups together the club's audiovisual businesses and serves as a hub for events, President Joan Laporta told reporters on Monday.

"With Barca Studios there's an important potential for growth," Laporta said at a news conference, without giving a potential valuation.

