FC Barca president says 17 investors are interested in studios business

Some 17 investors are interested in FC Barcelona's studios business, which groups together the club's audiovisual businesses and serves as a hub for events, President Joan Laporta told reporters on Monday.

"With Barca Studios there's an important potential for growth," Laporta said at a news conference, without giving a potential valuation.

