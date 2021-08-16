R34.2million waste water treatment works completed in Prieska

More than 14 246 community members of Prieska in the Siyathemba Municipality, Northern Cape, are now proud beneficiaries of the R34.2million Waste Water Treatment Works (WWTW) that has been completed in the area.

As a result of population growth in Prieska, including socio-economic developments and the construction of human settlements, the Prieska Waste Water Treatment Works (WWTW) could no longer cope with the load of sewerage and was compromised.

To remedy this, the Department of Water and Sanitation in the Northern Cape, in partnership with Siyathemba Local Municipality, increased the capacity of the WWTW from 2.175 ML/day to 3.6 ML/day (Megalitres per day).

"The project commenced in March 2020 and was practically completed at the end of June 2021. Some minor and additional works are now being completed," said the department in a statement on Monday.

The Prieska Waste Water Treatment Works is now in compliance with the South African National Standards with all spillages eliminated.

Further upgrades include:

Installation of a sludge pump

Drying beds

Bulk sewer outfall line of 247metres and

Construction of four primary ponds.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)