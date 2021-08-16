Left Menu

R34.2million waste water treatment works completed in Prieska

“The project commenced in March 2020 and was practically completed at the end of June 2021.  Some minor and additional works are now being completed,” said the department in a statement on Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 16-08-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 16:45 IST
R34.2million waste water treatment works completed in Prieska
The Prieska Waste Water Treatment Works is now in compliance with the South African National Standards with all spillages eliminated. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • South Africa

More than 14 246 community members of Prieska in the Siyathemba Municipality, Northern Cape, are now proud beneficiaries of the R34.2million Waste Water Treatment Works (WWTW) that has been completed in the area.

As a result of population growth in Prieska, including socio-economic developments and the construction of human settlements, the Prieska Waste Water Treatment Works (WWTW) could no longer cope with the load of sewerage and was compromised.

To remedy this, the Department of Water and Sanitation in the Northern Cape, in partnership with Siyathemba Local Municipality, increased the capacity of the WWTW from 2.175 ML/day to 3.6 ML/day (Megalitres per day).

"The project commenced in March 2020 and was practically completed at the end of June 2021. Some minor and additional works are now being completed," said the department in a statement on Monday.

The Prieska Waste Water Treatment Works is now in compliance with the South African National Standards with all spillages eliminated.

Further upgrades include:

Installation of a sludge pump

Drying beds

Bulk sewer outfall line of 247metres and

Construction of four primary ponds.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Australia's New South Wales reports 415 new COVID-19 cases, near-record high and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021