Mumbai: 18-year-old hacked to death by 9 men over past enmity

An 18-year-old was allegedly hacked to death with swords, knife and hockey sticks by a group of nine men over past enmity in Mumbai's Goregoan while another youngster sustained severe injuries, Mumbai Police said on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-08-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 17:28 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The police have arrested all the accused under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

The victim, identified as Arif Shaikh (18), died in hospital and another person, Armaan Khan (19), is undergoing treatment, and is in critical condition. According to Mumbai Police, the incident took place four days ago.

Apparently, in 2017, the victim had beaten up the prime accused, Avinash Pawar, and to take revenge, Pawar attacked Shaikh with swords, knife and hockey sticks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

