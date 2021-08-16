Left Menu

Nigeria's Buhari signs historic oil overhaul bill into law

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law an oil overhaul bill that has been in the works for nearly two decades, a presidential spokesman said on Monday. The package overhauls nearly every aspect of the country's oil and gas production. The legislature cleared it for his signature last month.

Nigeria's Buhari signs historic oil overhaul bill into law
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law an oil overhaul bill that has been in the works for nearly two decades, a presidential spokesman said on Monday.

The package overhauls nearly every aspect of the country's oil and gas production. The legislature cleared it for his signature last month.

