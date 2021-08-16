Vij asks Haryana police officers to hold Janta Darbar

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday asked police officers to hear and redress people's grievances on all working days from 11 am to 12 noon. Vij also asked higher police officials to ensure that trucks and heavy vehicles ply only in lanes earmarked for them on roads, an official statement said here.

Home Minister Vij issued the directions to all police commissioners, inspector generals of police, superintendents of police and all deputy commissioners of police, He asked all these police officers to organise 'Janata Darbar' in their offices so that the people's grievances can be redressed within the stipulated time.

He also issued written orders to the higher officials to ensure the movement of trucks and heavy vehicles in their earmarked lanes by deploying an adequate number of police personnel in the field.

Vij himself organises Janata Darbar in Ambala every Saturday and after listening to the people's complaints, gives directions to the officers to resolve the issue with utmost priority, the statement said.

