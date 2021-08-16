Left Menu

Russia says it hopes new Afghan authorities observe basic human rights -RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-08-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 17:49 IST
Russian flag
Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday it hoped Afghanistan's new authorities would observe fundamental human rights, the RIA news agency reported.

Russia has said it will retain a diplomatic presence in Kabul and hopes to develop ties with the Taliban, although it also says it is in no rush to recognise them as the country's rulers and will closely observe their behaviour.

