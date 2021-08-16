Russia says it hopes new Afghan authorities observe basic human rights -RIA
Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday it hoped Afghanistan's new authorities would observe fundamental human rights, the RIA news agency reported.
Russia has said it will retain a diplomatic presence in Kabul and hopes to develop ties with the Taliban, although it also says it is in no rush to recognise them as the country's rulers and will closely observe their behaviour.
