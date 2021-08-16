Prolgae Launches Sweet Spirulina Powder and Protein Bar in Chennai

Prolgae Spirulina Supplies Pvt. Ltd. India's largest manufacturer of sun-dried organic spirulina has come with an amazing product first time in namma Chennai. Prolgae today launched its sweet spirulina powder and Spirulina protein bar all-in-one superfood products in India. Specialty of the product is that it is a 100% vegan product to help people to stay healthy and to add up the immunity to their routine. As it says the 5 gms of spirulina is equal to 5kg of assorted fresh vegetables. The products were launched by Mr. Ck Kumaravel, Mr. Dhamu Actor, Mr. BablooPrithviraj Actor, and Mr. Riyaz Khan.

Mr. AakasSadasivam, CEO-Prolgae Spirulina Supplies Pvt. Ltd. said, "We are working for present and future. Our vision and goal is everyone in the world needs to get clean food, a better planet that leads to good health with a happy life, and to eradicate malnutrition from the world. Our humble effort is to be a part of the movement to offer healthy food for our future generation. By 2050, the global population will grow from 7 billion to 10 billion. To combat against climate change and serve a growing population that craves better sources of nutrition, Prolgae Spirulina offers a sustainable and scalable answer to this challenge." The launch event witnessed the city's celebrity fitness personalities, entrepreneurs, people from the fashion industry, and socialites naming Mr. Karun Raman, Dr. Sam Paul, Ms. Taniya Balaji, Ms. Chhavi Karla, Mr. Navtej, Dr.Sussan, Mr. Jaya Krishnana, Mr. Nikhil Murgan, and Mr. Ranjith karunakaran. Benefits of Prolgae Organic Spirulina It has 12 Vitamins and 8 Minerals, 63% Protein, High Antioxidant than Blueberries, High Beta carotene than Carrot.

Prolgae name is from Protein+Algae. Prolgae was founded in 2017 by Indian young and Energetic Entrepreneur AakasSadasivam and Finland Investor and Visionary person Mika. Since 2017 Prolgae is selling EU organic certified sun-dried Spirulina in the B2B segment in Europe, North America. Now they got into Indian B2C with their new, healthy, vegan, and plant-based value-added products. Prolgae Vision is to make our regular food and beverages more healthy by using spirulina in it and make our future generation more healthy, fit and strong. AlsoProlgae reduce water, Land, and carbon footprint in the world to combat global warming.

Prolgae plans to launch more F&B products in the coming months with more health benefits by adding spirulina and going to target the pan India market. In the future we will not have sufficient land to produce enough food for a growing population, so we need this kind more healthy nutritious superfood like Organic spirulina which can give nutrition equal to 5-kilogram assorted vegetable in 5-gram spirulina, so we can have enough nutrition needed for all day long in our regular diet. Image 1: L-R: BablooPritivraj, AakasSadasivam, Riyaz Khan Image 2: Sweet Spirulina Powder and Protein Bar

