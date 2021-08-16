Left Menu

RWWCO holds plantation drive to mark 75th Independence Day

 RWWCO is the apex body of the chain of Women’s Welfare Organizations spread over all Indian Railways, engaged in the task of the welfare of railway personnel and their family members through various need-based socio-welfare activities. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 18:41 IST
The Railway Women's Welfare Central Organization (RWWCO) celebrated the 75th Independence Day on 15th August 2021 at its Little Kingdom Nursery School, Sarojini Nagar. Mrs Alpana Pant Sharma, President, RWWCO, was the chief guest who hoisted the National Flag. This was followed by a plantation drive on the school premises. Later, she also visited various centres like Dastak Center, Masala Center & Silai Center that are being run by the RWWCO.

RWWCO is the apex body of the chain of Women's Welfare Organizations spread over all Indian Railways, engaged in the task of the welfare of railway personnel and their family members through various need-based socio-welfare activities. The organization started its activities in 1962 after the Indo-China War. While the primary concern of the organisation is the welfare of Railway employees and their family members, it has always risen to the call of the society and the nation - be it the pandemic, environmental awareness, family welfare drives, disturbances on the borders or the natural calamities. It is one of the forerunner voluntary organisations in the country today.

