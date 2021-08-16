Anurag Thakur unveils second season of travelogue Rag Rag Mein Ganga

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Shri Anurag Thakur today unveiled the second season of successful travelogue Rag Rag Mein Ganga along with Union Minister of Jal Shakti Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Union Minister of State in Jal Shakti and Food Processing Industries Shri Prahalad Singh Patel.

Speaking on the occasion the Minister remarked that the launch of the second season is in itself a parameter of success of the first season which was watched by 1.75 crore viewers. The Minister congratulated the team behind the programme and said the expectations from the second season are higher and that this is not just a programme but an effort from Jan Bhagidari to Jan Andolan.

Advertisement

Inviting people to contribute to Ganga rejuvenation the Minister said Ganga has an emotional connection with all Indians, and while it has a spiritual relation with Indians it also has great economic importance. The Minister used the platform to highlight the impact of Global Warming and appealed that children should be made participants in the efforts to combat the climate challenges of today.

The Minister said that in the next three to four years Doordarshan will become the most-watched channel. He added that the channel will create the right content for the platform to bring viewers to Doordarshan.

Shri Thakur reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for SabkaSaath, SabkaVikas, Sabka Vishwas and SabkaPrayas, inviting people to participate in efforts under different Government programmes for the AmritMahotsav to centenary celebrations of Independence.

Season 2 of Rag Rag Mein Ganga travelogue will cover the cultural, mythological, historical and socio-economic details of this great river while being centric on the theme of nirmalta and aviralta. The travelogue will also establish the work being done by NMCG to save the majestic Ganga and bring it back to its for Doordarshan in collaboration with NMCG brings a travelogue series 'Rag Rag Mein Ganga' season 2, The show aims to bring attention to the magnificence of the river Ganga and the need for its conservation. Poetically shot, the series will bring out the gorgeousness of the river and its landscape an account of the spiritual, religious, cultural and socioeconomic heritage of the river Ganga, and its present ecological condition. The travelogue, consisting of 26 episodes is being anchored by a well-known actor, Rajeev Khandelwal and will go on air from 21st Aug 2021 every Saturday and Sunday at 8:30 P.M. on DD National.

Addressing the audience Union Minister Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that the Government has been able to seat Ganga among the top ten cleanest rivers of such length in a short span of three years. He added that the programmes initiated by Government have all achieved their goals ahead of time and that has been a result of PM Modi's mantra of 4 Ps – Political will, Public Spending, Partnership with stakeholders and peoples' Participation.

Shri Prahalad Singh Patel, addressing the occasion, said that Season-2 of Rag Rag Mein Ganga will be dedicated to Arth-Ganga, the river that laid the foundation for the expansion of our civilization. He invited people to resolve to contribute to the efforts to redeem themselves for the omissions of the past towards Ganga, during this period of AmritMahotsav.

(With Inputs from PIB)