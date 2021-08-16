All poll promises made by DMK will be fulfilled, says Stalin

All the poll promises made by the DMK like loan waiver for farmers, would be implemented and there need be no doubt about it, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin told the state Assembly on Monday. Referring to the main opposition AIADMK MLA, R B Udhayakumar's remarks, vis-a-vis the recently released white paper on the fiscal situation and DMK's poll promises like loan waivers, Stalin said that under no circumstances would the government go back on its assurances. The Chief Minister said Udhayakumar spoke as if the white paper release was an attempt to go back on assurances. On crop and jewel loan waiver for farmers assured by his party ahead of the April 6 Assembly polls, the Chief Minister said there were irregularities in respect of both kinds of loans and such issues would be addressed and the assurances made shall be fulfilled. Targeting the AIADMK, Stalin listed several assurances made by it years ago like providing free of cost mobile phones to beneficiaries and said the present main opposition party, when in power, had only fulfilled some promises and did not honour many. ''You promised Monorail in Chennai. Later, you implemented only the Metrorail project that was brought by Thalaivar Kalaignar (leader Kalaignar M Karunanidhi, former CM),'' Stalin said. The reason for pointing out that the previous AIADMK regime had not delivered on its promises was certainly not to run away from the poll promises made by his party, the CM asserted. ''It is our goal to fulfill promises. That is jour job. Hence, none need have any doubt about it.'' The Minister for Cooperation, I Periyasamy would spell out the facts about irregularities in respect of farm and jewel loans provided to farmers later while replying to the discussion on the demand for grant to his department, Stalin said. The discussion on the general and agriculture budgets commenced on Monday in the Assembly and was initiated by Udhayakumar from the main opposition party. A white paper on the fiscal situation released days ago had underscored that Tamil Nadu's fiscal position has been deteriorating for the past eight years, adversely affecting growth. The period since 2012-13 has seen a continuous increase in the overall debt level of the state government and it is expected to reach Rs.5,70,189 crore on March 31, 2022, the report had said. The AIADMK was in power in Tamil Nadu from 2011 to 2021. In its manifesto for the Assembly polls, the DMK recalled that it had promised during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections that the farm (crop) and jewellery loans of small and medium farmers would be waived. The AIADMK government had ''hastily declared the same without allocating enough funds,'' the manifesto had said adding, ''hence the DMK will waive all the farm and jewellery loans of small and medium farmers as promised two years ago by allocating necessary funds.'' PTI VGN APR APR APR

