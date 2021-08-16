Plant soybean in scientific manner: Maha minister to farmers

Left Menu

Stating that the annual turnover of soybean in Maharashtra is Rs 40 to 50 crore, state Agriculture Minister Dada Bhuse on Monday appealed to farmers to plant the crop scientifically.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 16-08-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 20:23 IST
Stating that the annual turnover of soybean in Maharashtra is Rs 40 to 50 crore, state Agriculture Minister Dada Bhuse on Monday appealed to farmers to plant the crop scientifically. He also said the government will think positively about the demand to set up a soybean research centre in Latur in the Marathwada region. ''The annual turnover of the soybean crop in Maharashtra is in the range of Rs 40 to 50 crore. I appeal to farmers to plant soybean crops scientifically in their fields,'' Bhuse said after inaugurating state-level Soybean Conference-2021, jointly organised by the Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Krishi Vidyapeeth and the state Agriculture Department.

Bhuse said the soybean crop was damaged due to inadequate rainfall in the last few days across the state. ''The agriculture department has instructed officials to inform crop insurance companies about the damage. The state government is with the farmers and will do everything for them. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray calls farmers as food Gods," he said.

