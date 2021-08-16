Left Menu

Defence Ministry to soon issue RFPs to set up 8 testing facilities

The remaining 25 per cent of the project cost will have to be borne by the Special Purpose Vehicle SPV constituents of which will be the Indian private entities and state governments, it mentioned.In this regard, Department of Defence ProductionDirectorate General of Quality Assurance DDPDGQA has published eight Expression of Interest EOIs catering to setting up of defence test facilities in selected domains, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 21:14 IST
Defence Ministry to soon issue RFPs to set up 8 testing facilities
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@rajnathsingh)
  • Country:
  • India

The Defence Ministry will soon issue requests for proposal (RFPs) to set up eight defence testing facilities in the country in partnership with the private sector, an official statement said Monday.

These RFPs would be issued under the Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme (DTIS) which was launched by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in May last year. The DTIS has an outlay for Rs 400 crore.

''The scheme would run for the duration of five years and envisages setting up of 6-8 greenfield defence testing infrastructure facilities that are required for defence and aerospace-related production,'' the ministry's statement noted.

The RFP is a business document that announces a project, describes it, and invites bids for completing it.

The projects under the scheme will be provided with up to 75 per cent government funding in the form of 'grant-in-aid', it said. ''The remaining 25 per cent of the project cost will have to be borne by the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) constituents of which will be the Indian private entities and state governments,'' it mentioned.

''In this regard, Department of Defence Production/Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DDP/DGQA) has published eight Expression of Interest (EOIs) catering to setting up of defence test facilities in selected domains,'' it said. The RFP for the defence test facility for selected aid domains will be issued shortly, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
4
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021