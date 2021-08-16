Oil industry groups sue Biden administration over leasing pause
A group of oil industry trade groups on Monday sued the Biden administration for halting drilling auctions on federal lands and waters this year.
The American Petroleum Institute and 11 other groups filed the lawsuit in federal court in Louisiana. It seeks to compel the U.S. Department of Interior to reinstate oil and gas lease sales.
