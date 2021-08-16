IOCL chairman calls on J-K L-G Manoj Sinha

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) chairman Shrikant M Vaidya on Monday called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here, an official spokesperson said.

The chairman discussed with the L-G various issues pertaining to the smooth operation of the corporation's supply chain, he said.

The official said Sinha assured Vaidya that issues projected by him would be looked into on merit.

