Left Menu

Security increased outside Afghan embassy in Delhi

The Delhi Police on Monday beefed up security outside the Afghan embassy in central Delhis Chanakyapuri, a day after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.Several Afghan nationals visited the embassy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 23:08 IST
Security increased outside Afghan embassy in Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police on Monday beefed up security outside the Afghan embassy in central Delhi's Chanakyapuri, a day after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Several Afghan nationals visited the embassy. Some mediapersons too gathered outside it. ''To manage them and keep the situation normal, security was increased outside the embassy. However, we have no threat inputs as of now," a senior police officer said.

Talking to reporters, Afghan national Farhan said, ''I came here to renew my passport, but it could not happen... The situation in Afghanistan is very bad. My family and relatives are there and I am worried about them. The Taliban had killed my father." Another Afghan national said his family lives in Kabul and that they all are worried after the Taliban takeover of the country.

Afghanistan stared at an uncertain future with President Ashraf Ghani leaving the country just before Kabul fell into the hands of the Taliban on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
4
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021