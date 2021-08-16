Left Menu

Monsoon Session of Odisha Assembly to begin from Sept 1

The eight-day long Monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly is scheduled to begin on September 1.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 16-08-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 23:12 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The eight-day long Monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly is scheduled to begin on September 1. As per the provisional calendar of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, the Monsoon session will continue till September 9. The Assembly will not meet on September 5, Sunday.

"In exercise of the powers conferred on me by Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, I hereby summon the Seventh Session of the Sixteenth Odisha Legislative Assembly to meet at 11.00 am on September 1 in the Assembly Building at Bhubaneswar," said the order issued by Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal. As per the provisional calendar, September 3 has been reserved for Private Members' Business (Bills and Resolution), the rest of the other days are marked for official business. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

