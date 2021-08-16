85 villages in Rajasthan declared as scarcity-hit after hailstorm destroys Rabi crops
The Rajasthan government has notified 85 villages across 11 districts as scarcity-hit after hailstorm destroyed Rabi crops, according to an official statement.
According to the statement, 28 villages in Jhunjhunu district, 19 in Hanumangarh, nine in Bharatpur, eight in Kota and six villages in Sawai Madhopur were among those declared as scarcity-hit.
