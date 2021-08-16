Left Menu

UN to work with ''de facto'' Afghan authorities

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 16-08-2021 23:28 IST
  • Afghanistan

The UN resident coordinator in Afghanistan says they will continue to work with the "de facto authorities" to provide humanitarian assistance after the Taliban takeover.

Ramiz Alakbarov told The Associated Press on Monday that the recent fighting had displaced some 600,000 people, and that because of the fluidity of the situation, humanitarian teams are not able to help everywhere.

Alakbarov, who is in Kabul, says he thought the international community should have invested more in health, education, and the future of women and young people, not necessarily so much in security infrastructure, if it had wanted to avoid "the results that we have now".

He noted that the UN's humanitarian appeal for Afghanistan, 1.3 billion dollars for 2021, is funded only to 38 per cent.

