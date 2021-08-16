Punjab Police arrest 2 terrorists, avert I-Day attack

Days after Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh warned of escalated terror threat to the state from Pakistan-based forces, the Punjab Police arrested two terrorists, allegedly associated with a UK-based terror entity and averted a possible terrorist attack on and around Independence Day, police said on Monday. Director-General of Police, Punjab Dinkar Gupta said police made the arrests on Sunday and seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including, two Hand-grenades, two Pistols (9 mm), four magazines and 20 bullets.

The duo, operating on the direction of UK-based terrorist Gurpreet Singh Khalsa alias Gurpreet, were nabbed from Amritsar and had been tasked with retrieving a weapons consignment sent from across the border, according to Gupta. The consignment was most likely delivered in the border area around Attari-Jhabal Road some days ago, he said, adding that Gurpreet Singh Khalsa alias Gurpreet was also involved in the Shingar Bomb case Ludhiana, police said.

Advertisement

Giving details, the DGP said that in view of the large number of intel inputs indicating plans by Pakistan ISI and terrorist elements based abroad, who are working in close collaboration with the ISI, to carry out an attack in India on or around Independence Day, Punjab Police had made extensive security arrangements at the borders. Special security checkpoints were set up and patrolling was intensified 24X7. During checking at one such naka around midnight between August 15 and 16, two mobile riders were stopped by police personnel deployed at a checkpoint near Adda Khalsa by Police Station Gharinda, (Amritsar-Rural).

The cops found the duo suspicious as they could neither explain their presence at the late hour nor produce any valid document pertaining to the ownership of the vehicle. The body search of pillion rider Amritpal Singh led to the recovery of one Pistol (9 mm), one magazine and seven live cartridges, said the DGP. The bike was being driven by Sammy of Sultanwind, Amritsar. An FIR no.187 dated 16.8.2021 u/s 25/27 Arms Act 1959 and 3,4,5 of Explosive Substance (Amendment) Act 2001, has been registered at Police Station Gharinda, Amritsar, the spokesperson added.

The Chief Minister had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi last week and sought 25 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) along with anti-drone gadgets for the Border Security Force (BSF) for protection from Pak-backed terror forces. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)