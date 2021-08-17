Left Menu

Biden administration appeals federal court decision to block oil, gas leasing pause

The Biden administration on Monday appealed a federal judge's decision in June to block the Interior Department's pause on oil and gas leasing on public lands and waters, an opinion that has been a major setback for the president's effort to tackle climate change.

Biden administration appeals federal court decision to block oil, gas leasing pause
The Biden administration on Monday appealed a federal judge's decision in June to block the Interior Department's pause on oil and gas leasing on public lands and waters, an opinion that has been a major setback for the president's effort to tackle climate change. The Interior Department seeks to overturn the decision of Judge Terry Doughty of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana, who said Louisiana and a dozen states that sued President Joe Biden's administration established they would suffer injury from the pause on new oil and gas leases.

Those states last week sought a court order from the judge to force Interior to hold an offshore lease sale this year. And on Monday, the American Petroleum Institute and 11 other industry groups sued the administration to force them to reinstate lease sales, which had not resumed after the judge's June decision. "The appeal of the preliminary injunction is important and necessary. Together, federal onshore and offshore oil and gas leasing programs are responsible for significant greenhouse gas emissions and growing climate and community impacts," the Interior Department said in a statement.

