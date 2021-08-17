Left Menu

Odisha youth makes miniature wooden replica of Puri's Jagannath Temple

An 18-year-old boy has amazed people by building a miniature wooden replica of Puri's Jagannath Temple.

ANI | Ganjam (Odisha) | Updated: 17-08-2021 08:19 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 08:19 IST
Odisha youth makes miniature wooden replica of Puri's Jagannath Temple
Dilip Maharana's miniature replica of Puri's Jagannath Temple. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
An 18-year-old boy has amazed people by building a miniature wooden replica of Puri's Jagannath Temple. Dilip Maharana, who hails from Behrampur situated in Odisha's Ganjam district told ANI that it took over a month to build the artwork.

The young artist has given utmost importance to the details of the temple by making the arches and architectural structure in exact proportion. "I have built a wooden replica of Jagannath Temple which is 5.5 inches high, length is 12 inch and width is 9 inch. It took me 1.5 months to make this version of temple," he said.

Maharana further said that he wanted to utilize his time at home amid the COVID-induced restrictions which confined him at home. Presently, he is pursuing B Com and is in first year of college. "I wanted to do something different during this period," he added. The miniature complex built by the young artist has over 10 large and small temple structures in it.

He has previously built a temple of Lord Ram, an idol of an inch Goddesses Durga, and has earned a reputation as a Grand Master in the India and Asia Book of Records. The artist said that he has made two replicas of the temples which he desires to gift Prime Minister Narendra Modi and another to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

