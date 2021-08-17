Left Menu

International trade agreements adversely affect agriculture sector: Kerala CM

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-08-2021 11:45 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 11:36 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the agriculture sector of the country has been going through a major crisis since the beginning of neo-liberal policies and urged everyone to take a resolve to stand up for the rights of farmers.

The emergence of farming has played a crucial role in the development of men from primitive living conditions to modernity, he said in a Facebook post marking the beginning of the Malayalam month of Chingam, which is considered auspicious by the Keralites.

'Chingam 1' of the Malayalam calendar is observed as the Farmers' Day in the southern state to recognize the services rendered by the peasants to the society.

''Chingam 1 is the Farmers' Day. This day assumes great significance in our land where the majority of people are engaged in agriculture,'' he said extending greetings to all farmers.

Noting that food, language, and culture of land are inextricably linked to farming there, Vijayan said this is a day to be proud of our agricultural heritage and share novel ideas for the advancement of the agriculture sector. 'Our farming sector has been going through a major crisis since the beginning of neo-liberal policies. International trade agreements and pro-corporate agricultural policies have adversely affected the farmers,'' he claimed.

Throwing light into the challenges faced by the peasants, he said millions of farmers had to end their life due to financial difficulties. The agitation, they began in the national capital for survival, continues even today and such a circumstance increases the significance of the Farmers' Day, he added.

The CM urged people to support and strengthen the state government's farmer-friendly policies. ''Let us stand together for the progress of the farmers and the prosperity of agriculture. Let's join hands for the agriculture development of Kerala,'' Vijayan added. The harvest festival 'Onam' falls in the month of Chingam, the first month in the Malayalam calendar.

