Nigerian national held in Delhi for duping Dehradun man of Rs 60 lakhs

A Nigerian man staying illegally in Delhi has been arrested for duping a Dehradun resident of Rs 60 lakhs on the pretext of investment in cryptocurrency worth Rs 2 crores, said Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) on Tuesday.

17-08-2021
Nigerian national Ernst Michael Ohenhen arrested by Uttarakhand STF (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A Nigerian man staying illegally in Delhi has been arrested for duping a Dehradun resident of Rs 60 lakhs on the pretext of investment in cryptocurrency worth Rs 2 crores, said Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) on Tuesday. According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) STF Ajay Singh, the accused fraudulently took Rs 60 lakhs from the complainant.

In a joint operation, Uttarakhand STF and cyber police arrested the accused in a case of cyber fraud. The police recovered eight cellphones, two laptops, and other gadgets from him. The accused has been identified as Ernst Michael Ohenhen and was allegedly engaged in another cyber fraud in Devprayag in Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, the police have reported many incidents of Nigerian nationals indulged in cyber frauds and other illegal activities across different parts of the country. Earlier on August 6, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested another Nigerian man in a case of drug peddling in Mumbai. (ANI)

