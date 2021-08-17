Left Menu

Labour dept to conduct virtual Employment Equity workshops

The department’s Employment Equity (EE) Directorate and the Inspection and Enforcement Services (IES) branch will jointly conduct this year’s workshops.  

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 17-08-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 14:54 IST
Labour dept to conduct virtual Employment Equity workshops
The department will send an invitation to each province in order for the stakeholders to access the Teams link ahead of the actual workshop. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Department of Employment and Labour is set to conduct virtual Employment Equity workshops from 1 September.

The department's Employment Equity (EE) Directorate and the Inspection and Enforcement Services (IES) branch will jointly conduct this year's workshops.

The national workshops are being held virtually for the second year in succession due to the impact of COVID-19 in the country and the world. The department will host the workshops through Microsoft Teams in all the nine provinces under the theme 'Real transformation makes business sense.

The virtual EE workshops will start on 1 September until 28 September 2021.

The first workshop will target stakeholders in Limpopo and the workshops will conclude with stakeholders in Mpumalanga.

The workshops will be held from 10:00 - 13:00.

The workshops will target employers and their employers' organisations, human resources executives and practitioners, EE forum members, assigned senior managers/transformation managers, academics, employees and trade unions, labour relations practitioners and civil society organisations, among others.

The department will send an invitation to each province in order for the stakeholders to access the Teams link ahead of the actual workshop.

Participants will be limited to not more than 250 per session and it will be on a first-come, first-served basis due to the limited capacity of the Microsoft Teams platform.

The schedule of the planned virtual workshops is as follows:

• Limpopo - Wednesday, 01 September 2021

• Free State – Thursday, 02 September 2021

• KwaZulu-Natal – Tuesday, 07 September 2021

• Eastern Cape – Wednesday, 08 September 2021

• Western Cape – Tuesday, 14 September 2021

• Gauteng – Wednesday, 15 September 2021

• Northern Cape – Tuesday, 21 September 2021

• North West – Wednesday, 22 September 2021

• Mpumalanga – Tuesday, 28 September 2021

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

 China
3
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021