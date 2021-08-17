Left Menu

Indian Forest Service officer Dr Sonali Ghosh is new Director of Delhi Zoo

Dr Sonali Ghosh, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer of the 2000 batch, on Tuesday took charge as the Director of Delhi Zoo.

National Zoological Park Delhi. Image Credit: ANI
Dr Sonali Ghosh, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer of the 2000 batch, on Tuesday took charge as the Director of Delhi Zoo. Ramesh Pandey, an IFS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre of 1996 batch, has been appointed as the Inspector General- Forest under Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Dr Ghosh, an IFS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, is a wildlife enthusiast who has 23 years of work experience in the related field. Before taking up as the director of the National Zoological Park in the national capital, she worked as DIG at Central Zoo Authority and also served as the Director of Swacch Bharat Mission- one of government's flagship programmes. (ANI)

