Leaders left country, common people, women, children making sacrifices: Yasmin Nigar Khan on Afghanistan crisis

Yasmin Nigar Khan, granddaughter of Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan and All India Pakhtoon Jirga-e-Hind president on Tuesday slammed Afghanistan leaders who left the country and said common people, women and children are making sacrifices.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 17-08-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 15:22 IST
All India Pakhtoon Jirga-e-Hind president Yasmin Nigar Khan speaking to ANI on Tuesday. Image Credit: ANI
Yasmin Nigar Khan, granddaughter of Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan and All India Pakhtoon Jirga-e-Hind president on Tuesday slammed Afghanistan leaders who left the country and said common people, women and children are making sacrifices. Speaking to ANI, Khan said, "The leaders left the country but the common people, the poor, the women, the children are making sacrifices. They should be looked after."

She said the Taliban cannot be trusted and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help Afghanistan. "Taliban cannot be trusted. They might say something now and do something else the next day. We can just appeal to PM Modi and the rest of the world that the manner in which they cared for Syria, Palestine and other war-torn countries, they should look at Afghanistan in a similar way," said Khan.

She further said the Afghans who live here are worried about their families in Afghanistan. "Situation in last one or two days has been a matter of concern. Taliban took over without a fight," she added.

Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of the presidential palace. Taliban leaders have been discussing future government plans in Doha after gaining control of Kabul, as per a media report. Panic has gripped the Afghan capital as people fear a return to the Taliban's brutal rule and the threat of reprisal killings. Thousands of Afghans flooded the tarmac on Monday morning, at one point swarming around a departing US military plane as it taxied down the runway. (ANI)

