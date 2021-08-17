Left Menu

V.O.C. Port creates new record by unloading 57,090 Tonnes of Coal in 24 hours

The Shipping agent for the Vessel was M/s. JNP Shipping Agencies Tuticorin, and Stevedore Agent was M/s. Chettinad Logistics, Tuticorin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 15:38 IST
The 3-Harbour Mobile cranes are operated by M/s. IMCOLA Crane Company, Tuticorin, discharged 57,090 Tonnes of coal within a span of 24 hours. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBAgartala)
  • Country:
  • India

On 15.08.2021, the V.O. Chidambaranar Port created a new record by unloading 57,090 Tonnes of Coal in 24 hours, at Berth No.9 from the vessel, 'M.V. Star Laura, surpassing the earlier record of 56,687 tonnes of Coal handled at Berth No.9, from the vessel 'M.V. Ocean Dream' on 27.10.2020. It is also a matter of pride that, 1,82,867 Tonnes of cargo handled in a day is the highest volume of cargo handled in a single day, this year.

The Marshall Islands-flagged Panamax class vessel 'M.V. Star Laura', with a floating draft of 14.20 Metres, arrived from the Port of Maura Berau, Indonesia, with 77,675 Tonnes of Coal consigned for M/s. India Coke and Power Pvt. Ltd. The 3-Harbour Mobile cranes are operated by M/s. IMCOLA Crane Company, Tuticorin, discharged 57,090 Tonnes of coal within a span of 24 hours. The Shipping agent for the Vessel was M/s. JNP Shipping Agencies Tuticorin, and Stevedore Agent was M/s. Chettinad Logistics, Tuticorin.

Shri T.K. Ramachandran, Chairman, V.O.C. Port Trust, appreciated the synergy exhibited by the stakeholders, who have contributed to achieving this record, and said that the Port is continuously striving to achieve improvement in performance and productivity in order to attract more volumes of traffic.

(With Inputs from PIB)

