Siemens, Tata Power-DDL deploy smart metering tech in north Delhi

Siemens and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (Tata Power-DDL) have jointly announced the deployment of smart metering technology for over two lakh smart meters in north Delhi.

''Siemens Ltd and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd jointly announced the successful deployment of smart metering technology for over 2,00,000 smart meters in north Delhi,'' Siemens said in a statement.

Advertisement

The state-of-the-art EnergyIP Meter Data Management System, installed and commissioned by Siemens, enables timely and accurate collection of electricity meter data, leading to increased visibility of the consumer network and reduction in carbon emissions.

The AMI (advanced metering infrastructure) program is one of Tata Power-DDL's key strategic initiatives for the modernization of the grid. This implementation will help the consumers in real-time consumption monitoring and better energy usage management while also providing them outages and low power factor alerts. It will also enable faster outage management. Siemens' technologies support Tata Power-DDL to achieve their ESG (environment, social, and governance) targets of energy efficiency, reduced greenhouse gas emissions, and improved safety for employees and the public.

Siemens is also working towards improving safety and reliability in operations for Tata Power-DDL's critical energy assets.

Tata Power-DDL Chief Executive Officer Ganesh Srinivasan in a statement said, ''In partnership with Siemens, we have further strengthened the energy distribution network in our area of operation by leveraging the state-of-the-art technologies.'' Srinivasan added that the digital technologies have enabled the company to monitor critical functions of energy distribution in real-time, resulting in higher operational efficiency and productivity, and have proven invaluable during the COVID-19 pandemic. ''The technologies will further help in ensuring more efficient and uninterrupted power supply for our consumers.'' Robert H K Demand, head (smart infrastructure) at Siemens Ltd, said in the statement: ''Tata Power-DDL has been one of the pioneers in the adoption of innovative digital solutions. We take great pride in partnering with them in the digitalization of the energy distribution networks.'' Demand added that the company aims to empower its customers to master their digital transformation and sustainability challenges with its technologies. ''The implementation of AMI is aligned to the smart meter national program and will play a key role in the deployment of smart grids across the country.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)