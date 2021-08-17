AU Commission congratulates Hakainde Hichilema as new President of Zambia

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat warmly congratulates H.E. Hakainde Hichilema upon his election as President-Elect of the Republic of Zambia following the successful conduct of General Elections held on 12 August 2021.

The Chairperson also commends outgoing President H.E. Edgar Lungu for his tenure and for demonstrating strong leadership and statesmanship through his gracious acceptance of the outcome of the elections.

Advertisement

The Chairperson further wishes to congratulate the Electoral Commission of Zambia and all national stakeholders for their collective efforts in the exemplary conduct of peaceful, free and fair elections. In this regard, the Chairperson expresses deep gratitude to H.E. Dr Ernest Bai Koroma, former President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, for his leadership of the African Union Election Observation Mission to Zambia.

The Chairperson reiterates the continued support of the African Union Commission to the Republic of Zambia in its journey to deepen the country's democratic and participative governance credentials.

(With Inputs from APO)