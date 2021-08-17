Left Menu

Agri-start up Agdhi bags USD 70,000 grant

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 15:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru-based agri-start up Agdhi on Tuesday said it has bagged a Biotechnology Ignition Grant of USD 70,000 (around Rs 52 lakh) for its flagship product 'SeedVision.' SeedVision is an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based seed phenotyping method that classifies critical parameters of a seed in a few minutes, it said.

Agdhi in a statement said it ''has received a grant from BIG for USD 70,000/- for their flagship product, SeedVision- Seed Classifier and Quality Analyser''.

This product would help farmers get good seeds for cultivation and help growers improve the number of cycles because of faster payment realization from seed companies, it said.

Biotechnology Ignition Grant (BIG) is a flagship programme of the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), which is a not-for-profit public sector enterprise and largest early stage biotech funding programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

