Left Menu

Nangal minor rape case: Accused tried to mislead probe, no sign of short circuit in cooler, says SIT

In a new development in Delhi's Nangal minor rape case, Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday revealed there was no sign of a short circuit in the water cooler as alleged by the four accused.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 15:54 IST
Nangal minor rape case: Accused tried to mislead probe, no sign of short circuit in cooler, says SIT
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a new development in Delhi's Nangal minor rape case, Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday revealed there was no sign of a short circuit in the water cooler as alleged by the four accused. As per information shared by SIT, Delhi Police Crime Branch ruled out electrocution as a possible cause of death of the victim and established that the accused tried to mislead the police.

The recreation of the crime scene by experts shows no sign of a short circuit in the water cooler. The electrician of the crematorium, who is also a key witness in the case, ruled out the claim made by the prime accused. The investigation also revealed that the priest used to watch porn movies and get massage from the deceased girl.

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by a priest and three employees of a crematorium near Delhi Cantonment in southwest Delhi on August 1. The accused had claimed that the girl died while having water from the cooler. Radheshyam, the main accused and the priest of the crematorium had tried to mislead SIT by stating that he used to get electric shocks from the water cooler and had also contacted an electrician for the repair. The police had tested the water cooler and were waiting for the reports.

Meanwhile, SIT said that a charge sheet will be filed against the four accused. "We have sufficient evidence to charge sheet all four without polygraph tests," they stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

 China
3
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021