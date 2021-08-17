Left Menu

RK Singh expresses India’s interest in collaborating with UK on offshore wind

The UK side requested India’s support for organizing a successful COP26.

Updated: 17-08-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 16:22 IST
The Rt Hon Alok Sharma expressed the willingness of the UK side for collaborating with India on Green Hydrogen. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBShillong)
India has already retired 16369 MW of inefficient thermal units till March 2021. This was stated by the Union Minister of Power and Renewable Energy, Shri RK Singh, in a meeting with the Rt Hon Alok Sharma, COP 26 President, here today. The COP26 President had raised the topic of phasing out of coal-fired power plants, in the meeting. Secretary (Power), Secretary (MNRE) and High Commissioner of UK in India were also present.

The Rt Hon Alok Sharma expressed the willingness of the UK side for collaborating with India on Green Hydrogen. Both sides expressed their willingness to explore the possibility of establishing a World bank for Green Energy which could materialise the proposal for $100 billion in climate finance pledged by the developed countries under the Paris Agreement. The UK side requested India's support for organizing a successful COP26.

Shri RK Singh expressed India's interest in collaborating with the UK on offshore wind. He also stressed the need for the developed and developing countries to work together for bringing down the cost of storage. He informed the delegation that India is the only G20 country whose actions are in accordance with the NDCs set by them under the Paris Agreement.

During the meeting, discussions were held on the need of increasing storage capacity in view of India's ambitious target of having 450 MW of installed Renewable Capacity by 2030. The UK side was invited to participate in the upcoming bids for Green Hydrogen and lithium-ion.

(With Inputs from PIB)

