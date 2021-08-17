Ministry of Power holds review meeting on issue of Sub-transmission system
The Ministry of Power held a review meeting of the Committee constituted to look into the issue of Sub-transmission system on Tuesday.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 16:40 IST
- Country:
- India
The Ministry of Power held a review meeting of the Committee constituted to look into the issue of Sub-transmission system on Tuesday.
Taking to Twitter, the ministry of power said that the terms of reference of the committee were to suggest measures for the reduction of losses in the sub-transmission system and for ensuring reliability and efficient performance.
Advertisement
The Ministry added, to make recommendation for promoting capital and technological investment of sub-transmission system. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The Ministry of Power
- ministry of power
- The Ministry
Advertisement